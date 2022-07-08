This Is What Whales Are Betting On iRhythm Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on iRhythm Technologies IRTC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IRTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for iRhythm Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $822,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,137,934..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $160.0 for iRhythm Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for iRhythm Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of iRhythm Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

iRhythm Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IRTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $140.00 $822.0K 0 300 IRTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $351.1K 1.0K 250 IRTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $234.1K 1.0K 100 IRTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $115.00 $202.5K 1.0K 621 IRTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $119.2K 1.0K 666

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IRTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $140.00 $822.0K 0 300 IRTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $351.1K 1.0K 250 IRTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $234.1K 1.0K 100 IRTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $115.00 $202.5K 1.0K 621 IRTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $119.2K 1.0K 666

Where Is iRhythm Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,646,234, the price of IRTC is up 22.41% at $140.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On iRhythm Technologies:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $155

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on iRhythm Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on iRhythm Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on iRhythm Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for iRhythm Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.