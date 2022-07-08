Coca-Cola Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coca-Cola.

Looking at options history for Coca-Cola KO we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $112,236 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $419,275.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $65.0 for Coca-Cola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's whale activity within a strike price range from $57.5 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $113.5K 7.8K 4 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $82.8K 21.1K 2.0K KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $60.0K 7.6K 103 KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $59.7K 1.2K 422 KO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $52.4K 1.2K 196

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,180,585, the price of KO is up 0.23% at $63.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

