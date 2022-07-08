RH Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on RH RH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $424,100, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $270,778.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $360.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RH options trades today is 315.56 with a total volume of 313.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RH's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $201.4K 19 50 RH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $220.00 $102.7K 126 32 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $101.0K 19 75 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $330.00 $53.5K 319 5 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $250.00 $41.8K 74 20

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $201.4K 19 50 RH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $220.00 $102.7K 126 32 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $101.0K 19 75 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $330.00 $53.5K 319 5 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $250.00 $41.8K 74 20

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 532,128, the price of RH is up 2.86% at $262.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On RH:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $224.

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $420.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for RH, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.