Chewy Whale Trades For July 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chewy.

Looking at options history for Chewy CHWY we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,959,146 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $394,630.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $55.0 for Chewy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chewy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chewy's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Chewy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $934.6K 483 3.0K CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $351.4K 483 456 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $272.1K 483 1.0K CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $123.0K 6.6K 230 CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $82.1K 6.6K 530

Where Is Chewy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,504,011, the price of CHWY is up 6.84% at $45.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Chewy:

Wedbush upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $35

Needham upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $55

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

