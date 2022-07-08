Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPST

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $933,352 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $190,037.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $105.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $326.7K 4.6K 843 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $134.7K 255 578 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $122.5K 872 1.1K UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $86.9K 6.2K 89 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $65.0K 1.4K 111

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $326.7K 4.6K 843 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $134.7K 255 578 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $122.5K 872 1.1K UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $86.9K 6.2K 89 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $65.0K 1.4K 111

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,168,204, the price of UPST is down -20.08% at $26.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.