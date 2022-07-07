Looking At Generac Hldgs's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Generac Hldgs GNRC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GNRC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Generac Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $258,000, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $720,390.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $250.0 for Generac Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Generac Hldgs options trades today is 202.2 with a total volume of 511.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Generac Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $250.00 $232.4K 436 52 GNRC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $141.0K 10 30 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $220.00 $114.5K 209 53 GNRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $230.00 $86.1K 174 60 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $69.5K 10 10

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 681,548, the price of GNRC is up 6.03% at $230.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Generac Hldgs:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $285

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Generac Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $298.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Generac Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.