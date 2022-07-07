This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zillow Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zillow Gr.

Looking at options history for Zillow Gr Z we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $453,783 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $187,191.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $80.0 for Zillow Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zillow Gr options trades today is 1247.0 with a total volume of 668.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zillow Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $157.2K 674 100 Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $157.2K 674 50 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $65.1K 5.8K 62 Z PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $45.3K 340 0 Z CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $30.00 $41.2K 196 57

Where Is Zillow Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,058,877, the price of Z is up 2.19% at $35.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

