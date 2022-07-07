CRISPR Therapeutics Whale Trades For July 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRSP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for CRISPR Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $376,839, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $474,817.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $120.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CRISPR Therapeutics options trades today is 646.5 with a total volume of 3,568.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CRISPR Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $60.00 $110.4K 131 0 CRSP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $50.4K 5 9 CRSP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $85.00 $50.1K 682 226 CRSP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $50.0K 682 256 CRSP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $44.9K 20 68

Where Is CRISPR Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,371,719, the price of CRSP is up 6.45% at $77.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On CRISPR Therapeutics:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Chardan Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $164.

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $98

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

