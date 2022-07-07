Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Oil.

Looking at options history for Marathon Oil MRO we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $137,500 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,029,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $32.0 for Marathon Oil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Oil options trades today is 927.33 with a total volume of 2,915.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Oil's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $612.0K 87 818 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $152.0K 87 1.0K MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $96.0K 5.1K 237 MRO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $32.00 $83.7K 30 67 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $63.0K 461 266

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,950,330, the price of MRO is up 6.0% at $21.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Oil:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $24

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

