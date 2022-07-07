Delta Air Lines Whale Trades For July 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Delta Air Lines DAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Delta Air Lines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $324,299, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $193,169.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $37.0 for Delta Air Lines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale activity within a strike price range from $23.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $28.00 $133.0K 770 350 DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $97.4K 5.5K 301 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $26.00 $46.0K 176 100 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $37.00 $38.2K 101 0 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $32.3K 5.8K 3.9K

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,359,782, the price of DAL is up 1.76% at $30.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Delta Air Lines:

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

