Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CROX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Crocs.

Looking at options history for Crocs CROX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $54,940 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $459,807.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $125.0 for Crocs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Crocs options trades today is 202.75 with a total volume of 2,042.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Crocs's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Crocs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $115.2K 20 74 CROX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $84.0K 20 151 CROX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $65.00 $81.5K 262 437 CROX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $55.00 $51.7K 397 1 CROX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $42.0K 20 101

Where Is Crocs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,200,812, the price of CROX is up 10.17% at $57.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Crocs:

Loop Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

