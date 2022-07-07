This Is What Whales Are Betting On Kohl's

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Kohl's KSS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KSS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Kohl's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $56,500, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $721,218..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $40.0 for Kohl's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kohl's's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kohl's's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Kohl's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $175.0K 1 100 KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $28.00 $111.8K 193 2.0K KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $27.00 $74.0K 28 648 KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $22.50 $58.0K 2 100 KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $32.50 $56.5K 2.6K 118

Where Is Kohl's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,987,840, the price of KSS is up 2.44% at $28.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Kohl's:

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Gordon Haskett downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $30

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

