What Are Whales Doing With Amazon.com

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 107 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $2,885,010 and 74, calls, for a total amount of $5,558,121.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.0 to $195.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 9545.48 with a total volume of 538,763.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $52.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $52.00 $205.3K 369 79 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $52.00 $163.6K 34 290 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $52.00 $163.6K 34 160 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $52.00 $163.5K 34 264 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $52.00 $131.3K 1.6K 44

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 65,069,526, the price of AMZN is up 0.73% at $114.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Redburn Partners downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $270

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

