Scorpio Tankers Whale Trades For July 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Scorpio Tankers.

Looking at options history for Scorpio Tankers STNG we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $531,785 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $515,628.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $35.0 for Scorpio Tankers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Scorpio Tankers options trades today is 1079.14 with a total volume of 5,725.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Scorpio Tankers's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Scorpio Tankers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $113.4K 1.0K 186 STNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $108.1K 654 386 STNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $104.7K 975 212 STNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $28.00 $99.9K 1.8K 125 STNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $72.0K 654 182

Where Is Scorpio Tankers Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,048,105, the price of STNG is down -10.64% at $29.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Scorpio Tankers, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.