This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lucid Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lucid Gr.

Looking at options history for Lucid Gr LCID we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $406,318 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $525,169.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $40.0 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lucid Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lucid Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $13.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $18.00 $127.6K 10.4K 8.1K LCID PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $81.5K 9.1K 35 LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $18.00 $64.9K 10.4K 6.2K LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $13.00 $52.8K 88 328 LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $15.00 $49.5K 1.3K 761

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,524,968, the price of LCID is up 6.41% at $18.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

