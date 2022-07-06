What Are Whales Doing With Snap

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Snap SNAP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Snap.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $4,348,080, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $1,022,855.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $60.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $8.00 $3.2M 327 25.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $15.00 $949.0K 2.5K 7.5K SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $365.6K 12.1K 80 SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $138.7K 9.5K 50 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $10.00 $113.1K 963 1.0K

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,474,676, the price of SNAP is down -1.53% at $14.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

