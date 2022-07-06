Antero Resources Whale Trades For July 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Antero Resources.

Looking at options history for Antero Resources AR we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $267,135 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $2,627,225.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $45.0 for Antero Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Antero Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Antero Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Antero Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $952.6K 3.3K 798 AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $388.0K 3.3K 65 AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $338.0K 3.3K 1.4K AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $336.0K 3.3K 1.0K AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $331.1K 1.3K 26

Where Is Antero Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,441,352, the price of AR is down -2.12% at $28.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Antero Resources:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Antero Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Truist Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Antero Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

