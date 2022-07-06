Morgan Stanley Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley MS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $193,160 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $327,983.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $79.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Morgan Stanley options trades today is 412.33 with a total volume of 2,388.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Morgan Stanley's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $79.0 over the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $130.1K 1.3K 0 MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $66.8K 269 80 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $72.50 $63.0K 1.3K 503 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $53.7K 146 0 MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $42.5K 146 82

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,895,536, the price of MS is down -1.23% at $75.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Morgan Stanley:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.