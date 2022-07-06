UnitedHealth Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $135,479 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $198,555.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $520.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 463.7 with a total volume of 549.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $450.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $520.00 $45.9K 585 83 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $520.00 $39.9K 1.3K 58 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $460.00 $38.5K 692 7 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $490.00 $36.0K 269 10 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $460.00 $32.6K 644 62

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 867,844, the price of UNH is up 0.85% at $509.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $575

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.