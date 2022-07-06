This Is What Whales Are Betting On Arch Resources

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Arch Resources ARCH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARCH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Arch Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $79,050, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $601,792..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $180.0 for Arch Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arch Resources options trades today is 1898.25 with a total volume of 1,606.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arch Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Arch Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $180.00 $224.1K 3.0K 250 ARCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $109.0K 2.8K 109 ARCH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $140.00 $79.0K 1.7K 31 ARCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $53.4K 2.8K 243 ARCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $37.4K 2.8K 271

Where Is Arch Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 280,659, the price of ARCH is down -5.11% at $124.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Arch Resources:

Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $225

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Arch Resources, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.