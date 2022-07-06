ZIM Integrated Shipping Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

Looking at options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $226,750 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $298,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ZIM Integrated Shipping's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $149.4K 68 400 ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $149.4K 68 0 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $31.0K 865 33 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $28.2K 382 70 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $28.2K 382 60

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 936,209, the price of ZIM is down -1.48% at $41.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On ZIM Integrated Shipping:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $40

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $53

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

