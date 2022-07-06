Celsius Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Celsius Holdings CELH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,080, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $868,290..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $70.0 for Celsius Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celsius Holdings options trades today is 247.67 with a total volume of 1,897.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celsius Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $69.2K 386 60 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $68.7K 386 150 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $63.4K 386 102 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $63.2K 386 227 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $63.2K 386 125

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 106,379, the price of CELH is up 0.59% at $75.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

