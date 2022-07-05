Wheaton Precious Metals Whale Trades For July 05

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Wheaton Precious Metals WPM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Wheaton Precious Metals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $429,731, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $909,244.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $43.0 for Wheaton Precious Metals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wheaton Precious Metals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wheaton Precious Metals's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $43.0 in the last 30 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $446.4K 463 1.1K WPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $289.0K 463 426 WPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $109.1K 576 111 WPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $43.00 $95.7K 176 111 WPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $64.6K 463 1.1K

Where Is Wheaton Precious Metals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,200,161, the price of WPM is down -5.56% at $35.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

