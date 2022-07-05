This Is What Whales Are Betting On Royal Caribbean Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 24% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $838,454 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $277,127.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $120.0K 4.8K 205 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $102.9K 2.6K 446 RCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $45.00 $91.0K 2.6K 120 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $57.9K 635 76 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $37.00 $57.1K 902 666

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,739,882, the price of RCL is up 2.01% at $36.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr:

Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $56

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $70

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.