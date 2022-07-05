Zscaler Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 77% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $1,911,438 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $104,653.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $200.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $321.5K 1.6K 120 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $160.00 $160.0K 4 50 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $155.00 $135.0K 180 100 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $105.2K 673 29 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $195.00 $98.7K 162 30

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,529,234, the price of ZS is up 5.93% at $164.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zscaler, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.