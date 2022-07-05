What Are Whales Doing With Tesla

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 679 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 442 are puts, for a total amount of $66,733,703 and 237, calls, for a total amount of $13,505,176.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $2100.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 2061.2 with a total volume of 4,729,201.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $2100.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $1475.00 $814.8K 56 26 TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $1475.00 $480.0K 147 9 TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $1550.00 $435.7K 86 14 TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $1375.00 $434.2K 28 7 TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $700.00 $149.9K 2.3K 120

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,641,281, the price of TSLA is up 0.79% at $687.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1100

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $370.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1125.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

