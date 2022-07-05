What Are Whales Doing With Roblox

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $599,143 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,177,953.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 3389.95 with a total volume of 72,864.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $36.50 $421.1K 19.4K 3.6K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $36.50 $227.0K 19.4K 11.2K RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $40.00 $98.9K 2.9K 980 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $97.7K 317 905 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $88.9K 17.5K 2.9K

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 41,162,411, the price of RBLX is up 14.0% at $39.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $29

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $28

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roblox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.