Looking At Marathon Digital Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $667,056 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $87,260.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $40.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Digital Holdings options trades today is 2133.2 with a total volume of 7,483.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Digital Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $5.00 $103.9K 1.7K 1.1K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $5.00 $94.8K 1.7K 2.1K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $75.5K 2.9K 49 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $7.50 $53.4K 1.5K 981 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $5.00 $52.4K 4.5K 697

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,823,462, the price of MARA is up 2.15% at $5.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings:

Chardan Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $19

B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $9

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $7

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.