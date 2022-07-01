FedEx Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FedEx FDX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 5% bullish and 94%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $416,642, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $532,117.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $250.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale activity within a strike price range from $145.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $247.0K 927 108 FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $230.00 $76.8K 420 55 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/29/22 $225.00 $67.5K 42 106 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $66.4K 927 273 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $63.5K 927 299

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,186,845, the price of FDX is down -3.43% at $218.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On FedEx:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $314.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $276.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $245.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for FedEx, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.