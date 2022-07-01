Unity Software Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $63,714, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $657,232..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $50.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 475.67 with a total volume of 5,040.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $40.00 $162.3K 37 961 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $40.00 $145.1K 37 1.4K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $70.8K 1.5K 222 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $40.00 $63.7K 0 97 U CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $57.4K 1.0K 102

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $40.00 $162.3K 37 961 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $40.00 $145.1K 37 1.4K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $70.8K 1.5K 222 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $40.00 $63.7K 0 97 U CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $57.4K 1.0K 102

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,845,545, the price of U is up 3.07% at $37.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Unity Software, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.