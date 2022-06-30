Hertz Global Holdings Whale Trades For June 30

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Hertz Global Holdings HTZ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HTZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Hertz Global Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,059,093, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $2,798,223.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Hertz Global Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hertz Global Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hertz Global Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HTZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $12.50 $924.2K 66 2.9K HTZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $15.00 $795.4K 3.2K 8.0K HTZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $12.50 $514.1K 66 3.3K HTZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $12.50 $426.3K 66 6.1K HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $200.0K 586 250

Where Is Hertz Global Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,416,305, the price of HTZ is down -7.15% at $15.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Hertz Global Holdings:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Hertz Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

