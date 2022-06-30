Teladoc Health Whale Trades For June 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teladoc Health.

Looking at options history for Teladoc Health TDOC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $429,740 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $82,625.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $155.0 for Teladoc Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teladoc Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teladoc Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Teladoc Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $37.50 $87.9K 209 166 TDOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $80.4K 1.4K 459 TDOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $61.0K 462 5 TDOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $57.6K 26 10 TDOC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $85.00 $52.1K 132 10

Where Is Teladoc Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,920,915, the price of TDOC is down -2.24% at $33.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Teladoc Health:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Teladoc Health, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

