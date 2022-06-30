What Are Whales Doing With Uber Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $754,250 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $177,692.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $50.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $210.9K 22.0K 289 UBER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $17.50 $118.0K 9.1K 894 UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $101.4K 341 43 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $20.00 $72.7K 105 423 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $69.6K 1.6K 126

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,982,410, the price of UBER is down -2.72% at $20.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $38

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

