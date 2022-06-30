Mosaic Whale Trades For June 30

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Mosaic MOS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $291,541, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $160,516.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $60.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mosaic's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mosaic's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $49.00 $94.9K 131 221 MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $42.9K 345 40 MOS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $37.00 $39.9K 36 160 MOS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $37.2K 1.2K 1 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $34.2K 1.4K 2

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,278,339, the price of MOS is down -2.72% at $46.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Mosaic:

Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $59

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

