What Are Whales Doing With Robinhood Markets

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Robinhood Markets HOOD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $562,581, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,275.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $30.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $6.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $7.00 $147.1K 9.6K 2.7K HOOD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $8.00 $135.0K 23.3K 0 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $6.00 $59.9K 8.5K 5.6K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $8.00 $49.4K 11.7K 1.0K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $9.00 $46.0K 3.8K 309

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $7.00 $147.1K 9.6K 2.7K HOOD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $8.00 $135.0K 23.3K 0 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $6.00 $59.9K 8.5K 5.6K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $8.00 $49.4K 11.7K 1.0K HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $9.00 $46.0K 3.8K 309

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,041,682, the price of HOOD is down -2.48% at $8.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets:

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $5

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $9

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $9.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.