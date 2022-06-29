Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PFE

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $195,739 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,984,059.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 12624.18 with a total volume of 18,333.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $1.1M 41.3K 4.2K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $151.6K 16.9K 798 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $140.4K 16.9K 1.5K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $98.1K 16.9K 1.9K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $93.6K 16.9K 2.4K

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,722,948, the price of PFE is up 0.55% at $50.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

