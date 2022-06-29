This Is What Whales Are Betting On Scorpio Tankers

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Scorpio Tankers.

Looking at options history for Scorpio Tankers STNG we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $377,878 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $540,598.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $44.0 for Scorpio Tankers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Scorpio Tankers's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Scorpio Tankers's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $44.0 in the last 30 days.

Scorpio Tankers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $169.4K 1.0K 577 STNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $33.00 $130.6K 42 324 STNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $61.7K 268 263 STNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $56.0K 1.0K 50 STNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $53.0K 1.0K 100

Where Is Scorpio Tankers Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,027,859, the price of STNG is down -8.25% at $34.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Scorpio Tankers:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

