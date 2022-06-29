What Are Whales Doing With Bed Bath & Beyond

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,333,576 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $186,605.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $20.0 for Bed Bath & Beyond over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bed Bath & Beyond's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bed Bath & Beyond's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $3.00 $138.5K 445 2.4K BBBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $19.00 $138.4K 287 100 BBBY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $17.00 $119.5K 1.6K 300 BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $3.00 $113.0K 1.0K 92 BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $105.0K 1.0K 0

Where Is Bed Bath & Beyond Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 28,213,498, the price of BBBY is down -23.2% at $5.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Bed Bath & Beyond:

Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, which currently sits at a price target of $5.

UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, which currently sits at a price target of $5.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, which currently sits at a price target of $6.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, which currently sits at a price target of $5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bed Bath & Beyond, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.