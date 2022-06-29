This Is What Whales Are Betting On XPeng

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on XPeng XPEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $328,300, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $315,095.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $50.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 1652.8 with a total volume of 2,632.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $29.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $30.00 $97.9K 2.8K 137 XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $32.00 $92.1K 402 400 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $89.8K 429 178 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $34.00 $78.4K 629 281 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $50.00 $70.1K 30 165

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,186,700, the price of XPEV is down -2.91% at $31.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On XPeng:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

