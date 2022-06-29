Li Auto Whale Trades For June 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Li Auto LI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Li Auto.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,012,396, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $1,941,391.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $42.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Li Auto's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Li Auto's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $824.9K 16.9K 600 LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $10.00 $686.4K 16.9K 300 LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $35.00 $145.0K 802 0 LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $36.00 $127.4K 1.3K 2.0K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $38.00 $73.4K 10 90

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,175,564, the price of LI is up 3.35% at $38.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Li Auto:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Li Auto, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

