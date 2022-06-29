Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDB

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB MDB we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $205,079 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $452,011.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $520.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $300.00 $209.0K 71 906 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $200.00 $73.0K 132 10 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $300.00 $62.4K 71 160 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/08/22 $265.00 $53.0K 8 51 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $43.6K 132 12

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 526,236, the price of MDB is down -2.5% at $271.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $405.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

