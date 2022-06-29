What Are Whales Doing With Diamondback Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Diamondback Energy.

Looking at options history for Diamondback Energy FANG we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $315,360 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $805,448.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $130.0 for Diamondback Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Diamondback Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Diamondback Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Diamondback Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $107.65 $205.0K 133 0 FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $151.0K 129 50 FANG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $117.65 $142.8K 33 84 FANG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $130.00 $98.2K 1.3K 164 FANG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $61.9K 8 81

Where Is Diamondback Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,809,735, the price of FANG is down -3.84% at $124.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Diamondback Energy:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $178.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $196.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

