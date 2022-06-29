Check Out What Whales Are Doing With EQIX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Equinix EQIX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EQIX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Equinix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $598,878, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $32,280.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $530.0 to $680.0 for Equinix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Equinix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Equinix's whale trades within a strike price range from $530.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

Equinix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $560.00 $201.4K 3.0K 76 EQIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $650.00 $79.3K 536 42 EQIX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $640.00 $62.6K 0 10 EQIX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $660.00 $44.8K 7 26 EQIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $530.00 $44.6K 10 0

Where Is Equinix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 598,573, the price of EQIX is down -3.15% at $648.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

