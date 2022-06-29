Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LCID

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lucid Gr LCID.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LCID, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Lucid Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $703,963, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $671,796.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $27.5 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lucid Gr options trades today is 7343.1 with a total volume of 39,004.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lucid Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $27.5 over the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $154.9K 9.6K 748 LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $19.50 $108.4K 397 1.9K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $104.0K 20.7K 694 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $27.50 $101.8K 0 100 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $80.0K 23.9K 268

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,086,013, the price of LCID is down -2.8% at $17.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

