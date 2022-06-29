Looking At CF Industries Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings.

Looking at options history for CF Industries Holdings CF we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 82% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $89,500 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $534,608.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $72.5 to $87.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CF Industries Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CF Industries Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $72.5 to $87.0 in the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $87.00 $57.6K 12 6 CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $72.50 $55.0K 2 0 CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $85.00 $39.3K 4 1.4K CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $85.00 $39.2K 4 1.3K CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $85.00 $35.4K 4 417

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 522,950, the price of CF is down -1.4% at $86.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $103

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $99

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

