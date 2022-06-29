This Is What Whales Are Betting On DoorDash

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DoorDash DASH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $499,766, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $64,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $86.2K 3.5K 72 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $77.9K 1.6K 419 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $68.0K 2.1K 100 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $64.6K 335 66 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $70.00 $58.9K 775 569

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 772,371, the price of DASH is down -0.56% at $67.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

