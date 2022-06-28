This Is What Whales Are Betting On Revlon

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Revlon.

Looking at options history for Revlon REV we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $92,043 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $555,475.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $13.5 for Revlon over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Revlon's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Revlon's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.0 to $13.5 in the last 30 days.

Revlon Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $2.00 $184.0K 0 460 REV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $5.00 $116.0K 3.7K 946 REV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $7.50 $75.3K 4.0K 799 REV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $2.50 $52.5K 458 150 REV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $5.00 $35.6K 143 52

Where Is Revlon Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,873,301, the price of REV is down -19.52% at $5.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

