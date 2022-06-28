This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coherent

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coherent.

Looking at options history for Coherent COHR we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $68,750 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $3,035,045.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $275.0 for Coherent over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coherent's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coherent's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $275.0 in the last 30 days.

Coherent Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $230.00 $250.2K 0 57 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $235.00 $229.6K 0 0 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $245.00 $187.8K 0 62 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $200.00 $176.0K 0 26 COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $171.7K 0 76

Where Is Coherent Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 849,417, the price of COHR is up 0.62% at $269.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coherent, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.