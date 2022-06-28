10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $21.00 $39.1K 721 2.1K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $31.00 $120.7K 412 1.8K PLUG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $17.50 $40.4K 407 964 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $96.1K 5.1K 722 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $30.7K 1.5K 608 MMM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $127.2K 371 432 DY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $206.4K 18 178 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $305.00 $40.8K 214 62 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $130.00 $35.3K 1.8K 34 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $47.1K 0 25

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For SAVE SAVE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL DAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 888 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.7K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG PLUG, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 1, 2022. Parties traded 539 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 641 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.1K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 1534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM MMM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 318 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DY DY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 178 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.4K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE DE, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $1766.0 per contract. There were 1840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $9430.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.