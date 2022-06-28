What Are Whales Doing With Johnson & Johnson

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $742,282 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $302,149.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $240.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 2639.0 with a total volume of 5,506.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $180.00 $350.0K 3.3K 752 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $175.00 $156.2K 5.9K 1.2K JNJ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $240.00 $133.9K 185 23 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $180.00 $77.1K 4.8K 143 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $180.00 $52.0K 4.8K 613

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,587,014, the price of JNJ is down -1.16% at $180.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

